U.S. default would likely cause recession or 'worse': IMF
#Business News
October 8, 2013 / 1:42 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. default would likely cause recession or 'worse': IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Dept. Olivier Blanchard makes remarks on the world's economic outlook as part of the IMF and World Bank's 2013 Annual Fall Meetings, a gathering of the world's finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A default by the United States would like lead to a recession “or even worse,” the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said a failure to lift the nation’s debt ceiling would lead to dramatic cuts in government spending and “probably ... a lot of financial turmoil.”

“I think what could be said is if there was a problem lifting the debt ceiling, it could well be that what is now a recovery would turn into a recession or even worse,” Blanchard said.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
