Pentagon looking to shrink size of civilian workforce: Hagel

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks during a briefing on the Defense Department's FY2014 budget at the Pentagon in Washington April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon plans to reduce the size of its civilian workforce over the next five years as part of an effort to cut costs by $34 billion over the next five years, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Wednesday.

Unveiling the Pentagon’s $526.6 billion budget for the 2014 fiscal year, Hagel said the department would restructure the nearly 800,000 member civilian workforce to “meet key needs with fewer personnel.”

Hagel said the budget also would include $2.4 billion to begin a long-term process of closing bases and reducing infrastructure starting in 2015. Congress would have to approve any such move and dismissed a similar request last year.