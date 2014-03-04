Pentagon would use extra funds to buy aircraft

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House’s fiscal 2015 budget request includes a separate “opportunity, growth and security” fund that would give the Pentagon $26.4 billion in extra funding for maintenance, training and a host of aircraft.

The Pentagon’s budget documents said the initiative was fully paid for and would allow the U.S. military to accelerate schedules for developing and buying new weapons to maintain technological superiority over potential adversaries.”

Following is a list of key weapons included in the additional fund, which would come on top of weapons already requested in the Pentagon’s base budget:

- 26 AH-64 Apache helicopters built by Boeing Co for $600 million, in addition to 25 helicopters already requested in the base budget for $775.4 million.

- 28 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, at a cost of $500 million, in addition to 79 helicopters already in the base budget for $1.43 billion.

- Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters built by Boeing for $100 million, on top of 32 helicopters requested in the base budget for $1.05 billion.

- Eight P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance planes built by Boeing for $1.1 billion; in addition to eight planes already requested in the base budget for $2.36 billion.

- 10 C-130J transport planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp for $1.1 billion; in addition to 14 aircraft requested in the base budget for $1.4 billion.

- 2 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $300 million, in addition to 34 jets requested in the base budget for $8.3 billion.

- 12 MQ-9 Reaper unmanned systems built by privately held General Atomics, in addition to 12 aircraft already requested in the base budget for $591 million.