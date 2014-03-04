FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon would use extra funds to buy aircraft
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 4, 2014 / 4:44 PM / 4 years ago

Pentagon would use extra funds to buy aircraft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House’s fiscal 2015 budget request includes a separate “opportunity, growth and security” fund that would give the Pentagon $26.4 billion in extra funding for maintenance, training and a host of aircraft.

The Pentagon’s budget documents said the initiative was fully paid for and would allow the U.S. military to accelerate schedules for developing and buying new weapons to maintain technological superiority over potential adversaries.”

Following is a list of key weapons included in the additional fund, which would come on top of weapons already requested in the Pentagon’s base budget:

- 26 AH-64 Apache helicopters built by Boeing Co for $600 million, in addition to 25 helicopters already requested in the base budget for $775.4 million.

- 28 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, at a cost of $500 million, in addition to 79 helicopters already in the base budget for $1.43 billion.

- Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters built by Boeing for $100 million, on top of 32 helicopters requested in the base budget for $1.05 billion.

- Eight P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance planes built by Boeing for $1.1 billion; in addition to eight planes already requested in the base budget for $2.36 billion.

- 10 C-130J transport planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp for $1.1 billion; in addition to 14 aircraft requested in the base budget for $1.4 billion.

- 2 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $300 million, in addition to 34 jets requested in the base budget for $8.3 billion.

- 12 MQ-9 Reaper unmanned systems built by privately held General Atomics, in addition to 12 aircraft already requested in the base budget for $591 million.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.