FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate Democrats block defense spending bill
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 5, 2015 / 4:47 PM / 2 years ago

Senate Democrats block defense spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats blocked the fiscal 2016 defense appropriations bill for a third time in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, amid a broader fight with Republicans over tax and spending policy.

The vote was 51-44 for the bill, short of the 60 votes required under Senate rules to move ahead.

Democrats have vowed to block all appropriations bills as part of their effort to get Republicans to reach a broader omnibus spending agreement, saying they worry Republicans will use appropriations measures to back out of a two-year budget deal that President Barack Obama signed into law this week.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.