House Republican says has big support for Obamacare delay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A conservative Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday said that he and 61 colleagues will push for a one-year delay in Obamacare as part of a government funding measure the chamber will consider this weekend.

This significant level of support for the proposed amendment by Representative Tom Graves of Georgia could indicate that Republicans cannot simply pass a straight-forward funding bill to keep the government open beyond September 30, which President Barack Obama is insisting upon.