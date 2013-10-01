FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democrats reject negotiation 'with gun to our head'
#Politics
October 1, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

Senate Democrats reject negotiation 'with gun to our head'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) stands next to a countdown clock as he speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democrats late on Monday rejected a last-ditch proposal by House of Representatives Republicans to establish a negotiating panel to work out a deal on an emergency spending bill and quickly end a looming government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he would not enter such a negotiation “with a gun to our head” as government funding was running out in less than one hour. Reid called on Republicans to instead pass a Senate-approved measure that would keep the government funded through November 15.

While a government shutdown now seemed inevitable, some House Republicans were predicting that their leaders eventually will relent and allow a straight-forward extension of federal funding without add-ons, such as changes to Obamacare.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Walsh

