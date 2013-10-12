FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Sen. Reid says 'long way to go' on fiscal talks with Republicans
#Politics
October 12, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Sen. Reid says 'long way to go' on fiscal talks with Republicans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) addresses reporters after meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House in Washington, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Saturday welcomed the start of negotiations with Senate Republicans on a way to end a 12-day-old government shutdown, but said there was a “long way to go” on fiscal talks.

Reid said he met on Saturday with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. But Reid also said that Republicans must allow the U.S. government to reopen and support fast action on raising federal borrowing authority to avoid a historic default in order to achieve progress on other budget issues.

Reid also said the plan offered by Republican Senator Susan Collins to reopen government “isn’t going anywhere.”

Reporting By Richard Cowan and Diane Bartz

