February 11, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

Democrats ready to 'be responsible' on clean debt bill: Becerra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democrats are ready to “be responsible” if Republicans bring a clean debt ceiling bill to House floor, the chairman of the Democratic caucus, Xavier Becerra, said on Tuesday.

Democrat Representative Joseph Crowley said there will be “broad support” in the caucus for a clean debt ceiling measure, but added that because Democrats are in the minority, the bill would still need bipartisan support to pass.

Both spoke to reporters after Republican House Speaker John Boehner said it would be up to the Democrats to pass the debt limit increase.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

