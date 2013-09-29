FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House approves medical care device tax repeal
September 29, 2013

House approves medical care device tax repeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led House of Representatives early on Sunday moved the government closer to a shutdown by rejecting the Democratic-led Senate’s supposed final offer for funding federal agencies beyond Monday.

In a mostly partisan vote, the House defied a White House veto threat and added to a Senate-passed spending bill a provision repealing a medical device tax intended to help fund President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare law.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Paul Simao

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Paul Simao
