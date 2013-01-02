Top House Republican predicts final passage of "fiscal cliff" bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said he expected the chamber to give final approval on Tuesday night to the Senate-passed “fiscal cliff” bill.

Rules Committee Chairman David Dreier made the prediction in a brief interview with Reuters after his panel cleared the way for the measure to be brought to the House floor. Dreier said he expected it to pass with bipartisan support, but declined to guess how many Republicans would back it, other than to say, “Quite a few.”