Republicans float plan to fund to some government agencies
#Politics
October 1, 2013 / 5:58 PM / 4 years ago

Republicans float plan to fund to some government agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Capitol dome is seen behind a statue on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican leaders in the House of Representatives are floating a plan to reopen some shuttered federal agencies by passing small, individual funding bills for them, a senior House Republican aide said on Tuesday.

The plan, which would ease some of the pain of a government shutdown that started early on Tuesday as spending authority expired, was presented to rank-and-file House Republicans at a meeting in the Capitol.

The aide said the “selective funding” measures could be as small as funding budgets for individual monuments, or to full government departments such as the Veterans Administration.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
