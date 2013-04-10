FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
With budget cuts, White House projects GDP to grow 2 percent this year
April 10, 2013 / 5:24 PM / 4 years ago

With budget cuts, White House projects GDP to grow 2 percent this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in Connecticut April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House projects that the economy will grow about 2 percent this year if the across-the-board automatic spending cuts remain in place, Alan Krueger, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said on Wednesday.

The White House had originally projected 2.6 percent growth in GDP, assuming the cuts would be averted, Krueger said in a briefing on the budget, noting overall economic growth in 2013 is forecast to remain similar to 2012.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

