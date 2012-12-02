FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Can't promise" U.S. won't go over fiscal cliff: Treasury Secretary Geithner
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 2, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

"Can't promise" U.S. won't go over fiscal cliff: Treasury Secretary Geithner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Sunday that he “can’t promise” that the United States won’t go over so-called fiscal cliff, insisting it is up to congressional Republicans.

“That’s a decision that lies in the hands of the Republicans that are now opposing an increase in tax rates,” a key sticking point, Geithner told “Fox News Sunday.”

House Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S. Republican, said later in a separate appearance on the show: “I don’t want any part of going over the cliff. I‘m going to do everything I can to avert that.”

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.