House Republicans meeting to mull "fiscal cliff" options: aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives are meeting to consider how to move forward with the Senate’s plan to avert the “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts, a congressional aide said on Tuesday.

The 5:15 p.m. (2215 GMT) meeting was called about two hours after a number of House Republicans panned a Senate bill that would raise taxes on household incomes over $450,000 a year.

It was unclear whether Republican leaders had made a decision on how to proceed with the Senate bill.