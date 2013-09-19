FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temporary funding bill stopping Obamacare clears first House hurdle
September 19, 2013 / 8:04 PM / 4 years ago

Temporary funding bill stopping Obamacare clears first House hurdle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A billboard on West 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues advertising the defunding of "Obamacare" the Affordable Care Act (ACA), paid for by the conservative Heritage Foundation, is pictured in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A stop-gap federal spending bill that also would deny funding for President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law cleared its first hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday, paving the way for passage of the measure on Friday.

By a vote of 230-192, the Republican-controlled House approved the rules governing debate of the legislation, which is scheduled to occur on Friday.

The measure is designed to provide money for government agencies to continue operating at the start of the new fiscal year and avert shutdowns on October 1.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
