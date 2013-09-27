Some U.S. House Republicans mull 10-day government funding bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are informally discussing the possibility of a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown next week, Republican Representative Shelley Moore Capito said.

In an interview with Reuters, Capito said, “People are talking about a 10-day CR,” a so-called continuing resolution that would run through October 10.

Capito stressed that such talk does not involve leadership, but instead rank and file members. “That is definitely bubbling up as a possibility” to get all sides more time to agree to a longer funding bill, she said. House Republican leadership had no immediate comment about the possibility of a short-term funding bill.