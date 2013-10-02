U.S. House Democrats reject Republican bid to keep national parks open

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican measure to keep national parks open during the U.S. government shutdown was rejected on Tuesday by Democrats in the House of Representatives.

The measure received a majority of the vote, 252-176. But it was placed on a legislative fast track that needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

The White House said earlier that President Barack Obama would veto any “piecemeal” legislation that would restore funding only to certain parts of the government like national parks, veterans programs and the District of Columbia, rather than a broad federal spending bill.