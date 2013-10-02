FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Democrats reject Republican bid to keep national parks open
October 2, 2013 / 12:27 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. House Democrats reject Republican bid to keep national parks open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican measure to keep national parks open during the U.S. government shutdown was rejected on Tuesday by Democrats in the House of Representatives.

The measure received a majority of the vote, 252-176. But it was placed on a legislative fast track that needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

The White House said earlier that President Barack Obama would veto any “piecemeal” legislation that would restore funding only to certain parts of the government like national parks, veterans programs and the District of Columbia, rather than a broad federal spending bill.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro

