#Politics
September 26, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

House Republicans demand Obamacare delay in debt limit hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Get Covered America buttons are seen during a training session in Chicago, Illinois September 7, 2013 before volunteers canvas a Chicago neighborhood to talk with residents about the Affordable Care Act - also known as Obamacare. REUTERS/John Gress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the House of Representatives will demand a one-year delay of full implementation of the 2010 healthcare law known as Obamacare in its opening offer to increase the U.S. debt limit, their leaders announced on Thursday.

Following a private strategy meeting, Republican leaders said they would also demand new spending cuts and other initiatives in exchange for an increase in the debt limit, now expected to be reached sometime next month.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Rachel Younglai; Editing by Xavier Briand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
