House Republicans demand Obamacare delay in debt limit hike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the House of Representatives will demand a one-year delay of full implementation of the 2010 healthcare law known as Obamacare in its opening offer to increase the U.S. debt limit, their leaders announced on Thursday.

Following a private strategy meeting, Republican leaders said they would also demand new spending cuts and other initiatives in exchange for an increase in the debt limit, now expected to be reached sometime next month.