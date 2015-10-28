FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
October 28, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

House advances budget, debt-limit plan in procedural vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Capitol is seen the day before mid-term elections in Washington November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Molly Riley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives advanced a two-year budget deal in a procedural vote on Wednesday, demonstrating strong support for passage of the plan, which would also avert the threat of a Treasury default as early as next week.

The vote to move the deal ahead was 392-37. A House vote on final passage is scheduled for later on Wednesday.

The deal extends the $18.1 trillion federal debt limit through March 2017 and eases automatic spending caps to add $80 billion in discretionary spending over two years, split evenly between the military and non-defense programs. It also avoids a spike in Medicare non-hospital premiums and contains the first major reforms to Social Security disability insurance since 1983.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
