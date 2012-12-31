FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House may not vote on any fiscal cliff deal before January 1
December 31, 2012 / 9:19 PM / 5 years ago

House may not vote on any fiscal cliff deal before January 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives may not vote on any Senate-passed “fiscal cliff” deal until after Monday’s midnight EST deadline, a Republican leadership aide said.

The aide said any negative fallout from delaying a vote until Tuesday, New Year’s Day, would be minimal since financial markets would be closed.

The aide noted, “We still don’t have a bill from the Senate and we want members to read it before they vote on it.”

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and David Lawder; Editing by Will Dunham

