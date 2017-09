U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD) talks to the media on Obamacare following a Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democratic leader, on Tuesday said lawmakers will consider a short-term extension of a spending bill, likely until Friday or Saturday, as negotiations continue with Republicans over a larger budget deal.

“There is no final deal at this point in time,” Hoyer said.