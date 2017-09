Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a House Financial Services hearing on "The State of the International Financial System" on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Tuesday it was suspending investments in a federal employee pension program to keep the government from breaching a legal limit on borrowing.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a letter to lawmakers that his department could no longer invest fully the Government Securities Investment Fund, known as the G Fund, in government debt securities.