FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Republicans seek $330 billion in spending cuts in fiscal cliff amendment
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 1, 2013 / 11:51 PM / in 5 years

House Republicans seek $330 billion in spending cuts in fiscal cliff amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are looking to add an amendment to the Senate-passed “fiscal cliff” legislation that would cut spending by $330 billion, Republican Representative Darrell Issa said on Tuesday.

Republicans are now weighing whether they will be able to get enough votes to pass such an amendment. If not, they will hold an up-or-down vote on the Senate-passed measure, a Republican aide said. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Writing by Kim Dixon; Editing by Peter Cooney.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.