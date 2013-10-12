FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate Democratic and Republican leaders hold private talk on fiscal stalemate: senior aide
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 12, 2013 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Senate Democratic and Republican leaders hold private talk on fiscal stalemate: senior aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had a private talk on Saturday, opening a “line of communication” between the two in a bid to end a government shutdown and raise the U.S. debt limit, a senior congressional aide said.

The aide said the two met, at the request of McConnell, for about an hour in Reid’s office. The aide described their meeting as cordial and productive, and perhaps the start of negotiations.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.