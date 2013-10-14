Senate leaders 'making progress' in bid to resolve fiscal crisis: aide

Federal workers demonstrate for an end to the U.S. government shutdown on the west front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate leaders are “making progress” in their bid to resolve Washington’s latest fiscal crisis but still seek agreement on two key points - length of an increase in the debt limit and a funding bill to reopen the government, a Democratic aide with knowledge of the talks said on Monday.

The senior aide rejected reports that negotiations between Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell had stalled. The aide said a deal is possible within the next 24 hours,” although at this point no new talks have been scheduled between the two. The aide said that could soon change.