Treasury's Lew to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks during a news conference with Mexico's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray (not pictured) in Mexico City March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will have an outpatient surgical procedure in New York on Tuesday for treatment of a benign enlarged prostate, the Treasury Department said on Sunday.

Lew expects to stay at home in New York for the rest of the week, and “his physician expects that he will be able to return to his full schedule next week,” Treasury spokeswoman Natalie Wyeth Earnest said in a statement.

The 58-year-old Lew became Treasury secretary in February 2013 after serving as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.