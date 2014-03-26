FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
March 26, 2014 / 3:14 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. Treasury says Lew to stay in hospital overnight for observation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before the Senate Budget Committee about the President's 2015 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew was running a mild fever and will stay in the hospital overnight on Tuesday after treatment for a benign enlarged prostate, a Treasury spokesperson said.

“After his successful outpatient procedure today, Secretary Lew’s doctor recommended he stay overnight for observation due to a low-grade fever,” Treasury spokeswoman Natalie Wyeth Earnest said in a statement.

In an earlier statement, she said the surgical procedure had gone well and that Lew expected to resume his normal work schedule next week.

Lew, 58, was sworn in as Treasury secretary in February 2013 after serving as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Ken Wills

