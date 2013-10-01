Rep. Massie sees House leaders relenting on budget fight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative freshman Republican Representative Thomas Massie said on Monday that he expects U.S. House of Representatives leadership to eventually relent and offer an emergency funding bill without any add-ons.

“I think that is the logical result of our negotiating strategy. We keep coming down on our price while the Democrats haven’t moved,” Massie told Reuters. “And you don’t pre-announce your conditions. We sort of pre-announced a long time ago that we weren’t going to shut down the government. This is no way to negotiate,” Massie said.

He added that other House Republicans had expressed similar concerns.