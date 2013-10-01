FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rep. Massie sees House leaders relenting on budget fight
#Politics
October 1, 2013 / 1:37 AM / 4 years ago

Rep. Massie sees House leaders relenting on budget fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative freshman Republican Representative Thomas Massie said on Monday that he expects U.S. House of Representatives leadership to eventually relent and offer an emergency funding bill without any add-ons.

“I think that is the logical result of our negotiating strategy. We keep coming down on our price while the Democrats haven’t moved,” Massie told Reuters. “And you don’t pre-announce your conditions. We sort of pre-announced a long time ago that we weren’t going to shut down the government. This is no way to negotiate,” Massie said.

He added that other House Republicans had expressed similar concerns.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Walsh

