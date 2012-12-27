FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator McConnell says still time to avert "fiscal cliff"
#Politics
December 27, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

Senator McConnell says still time to avert "fiscal cliff"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during news conferences on Capitol Hill in Washington December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, on Thursday said that there is still time to avert the “fiscal cliff” and a “wholly preventable economic crisis.”

In a speech on the Senate floor McConnell warned, however, that Senate Republicans “aren’t about to write a blank check for anything Senate Democrats put forward just because we find ourselves at the edge of the cliff.”

Lawmakers and President Barack Obama are up against a December 31 deadline for finding a way to stop $600 billion in potentially harmful tax hikes and spending cuts from taking effect with an alternative deficit-reduction formula.

