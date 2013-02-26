FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senator McConnell seeks flexibility in looming spending cuts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 26, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

Senator McConnell seeks flexibility in looming spending cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters in the Capitol in Washington January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he favored replacing deep, across-the-board spending cuts set to begin on Friday with a more flexible approach that would be carried out by President Barack Obama’s administration.

“I would be happy to give the president more flexibility and rely on the agency heads” to decide which specific programs should be cut to achieve $85 billion in reductions between March 1 and September 30, McConnell told reporters.

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid swiftly batted down the idea, saying that tax increases must be part of any replacement for the so-called sequestration.

Reporting By Richard Cowan and David Lawder; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.