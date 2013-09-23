FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate Republican McConnell won't block funding bill: aides
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 23, 2013 / 9:34 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate Republican McConnell won't block funding bill: aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-KY) speaks to reporters after Senate luncheons as he is accompanied by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Sen. John Cornyn,( R-TX) at Capitol Hill in Washington, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not back an effort by members of his own party to block a bill that would avert a government shutdown next week, his office said on Monday.

In a brief statement, his office said McConnell supports the House-passed measure, which would also defund Obamacare. Republicans led by Ted Cruz of Texas vow to try to block the bill unless there are assurances that Democrats will not remove the defunding provision.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.