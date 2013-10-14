Senate leaders say nearing a deal to end government shutdown, raise debt limit

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters during the partial government shutdown in Washington October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate leaders said on Monday that they are nearing a deal to reopen the government and raise the U.S. debt limit.

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who began talks on Saturday, appeared together on the Senate floor to voice their optimism that such a deal could be finalized within days.

If the full Democratic-led Senate passes it, the proposal would then go to the Republican-led House.