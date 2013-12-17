FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate's McConnell expects conditions on next debt ceiling rise
December 17, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate's McConnell expects conditions on next debt ceiling rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s top Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he doubts Republican lawmakers will allow a debt ceiling increase in 2014 without new conditions.

“I doubt if the House or for that matter the Senate is willing to give the president a clean debt ceiling increase,” McConnell told reporters, noting that lawmakers had in the past insisted on adding restrictions on spending. “We’ll have to see what the House insists on adding to it as a condition for passing it,” he said, referring to the Republican-majority House of Representatives.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

