McConnell calls for U.S. Democrats to support debt limit, funding plan
October 13, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

McConnell calls for U.S. Democrats to support debt limit, funding plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Minority leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his party's working lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday called on Democrats to support a bipartisan plan to reopen the government and extend federal borrowing authority, while keeping spending cuts in place.

In a statement, McConnell said the plan has support from Democratic and Republican senators, and would cut a medical device tax associated with “Obamacare” and improve anti-fraud provisions in the health insurance reform law. Democrats on Saturday rejected the plan and want more relief from the so-called “sequester” across-the-board spending cuts.

“It does all this while maintaining our commitments to reduce spending, cutting an Obamacare tax and improving anti-fraud provisions in the law. It’s time for Democrat leaders to take ‘yes’ for an answer,” McConnell said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
