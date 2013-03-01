Obama, congressional leaders begin meeting to discuss budget cuts

U.S. President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner (R) attend the unveiling ceremony for the Rosa Parks statue in the U.S. Capitol in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama began a meeting with congressional leaders on Friday to discuss a series of automatic spending cuts that start to take effect later in the day, talks that were not expected to result in a last-minute deal.

Obama and Vice President Joe Biden met with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S. Republican, and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.