FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senator Mikulski voices optimism on budget deal
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 10, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

Senator Mikulski voices optimism on budget deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-MD) stands at the podium flanked by eight other Democratic female members of the U.S. Senate during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Barbara Mikulski, who heads the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, on Tuesday expressed optimism that private negotiations in Congress have produced a tentative budget deal.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we have a deal,” Mikulski, a Democrat, told reporters. Her panel would be tasked with carrying out any budget accord.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Representative Paul Ryan have been holding private negotiations aimed at producing a two-year budget deal that would avoid a government shutdown on January 15, when existing federal agency funds expire.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.