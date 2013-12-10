Senator Mikulski voices optimism on budget deal

U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-MD) stands at the podium flanked by eight other Democratic female members of the U.S. Senate during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Barbara Mikulski, who heads the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, on Tuesday expressed optimism that private negotiations in Congress have produced a tentative budget deal.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we have a deal,” Mikulski, a Democrat, told reporters. Her panel would be tasked with carrying out any budget accord.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Representative Paul Ryan have been holding private negotiations aimed at producing a two-year budget deal that would avoid a government shutdown on January 15, when existing federal agency funds expire.