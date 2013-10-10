House Republican sees debt limit, spending deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A veteran Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday predicted that Congress and President Barack Obama would strike a deal on both raising the debt limit temporarily and ending a 10-day old government shutdown.

In an interview with Reuters, Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who is close to House Speaker John Boehner, said there would be a “negotiated settlement” to end the current fiscal crisis and the government could reopen as soon as next week.