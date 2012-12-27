FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama spoke with Congress leaders on fiscal cliff talks
December 27, 2012 / 3:38 PM / in 5 years

Obama spoke with Congress leaders on fiscal cliff talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama departs Honolulu, Hawaii December 26, 2012, for a return trip to Washington. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama phoned congressional leaders late on Wednesday to get an update on negotiations to avert tax hikes and spending cuts due to take effect on January 1, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama, who is traveling back to Washington on Thursday after a brief vacation in Hawaii, called Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, House Speaker John Boehner, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
