Obama says believes can get deal on fiscal cliff
December 21, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Obama says believes can get deal on fiscal cliff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the fiscal cliff at the White House in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday urged lawmakers to reach agreement on averting tax hikes on the middle class, saying he was ready and willing to do what it takes to get a deal by January 1.

Obama said he had spoken with Republican House Speaker John Boehner and met with Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid about the fiscal cliff. The president said he was an optimist and believed a deal could be hammered out.

Obama had been expected to leave as early as Friday to spend the Christmas holidays in Hawaii, but he gave no indications of his travel plans except to tell reporters “see you next week.”

Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria and Matt Spetalnick

