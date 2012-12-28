FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet congressional leaders on Friday: aide
December 28, 2012 / 12:22 AM / in 5 years

Obama to meet congressional leaders on Friday: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will host a meeting on Friday with the four top congressional leaders, a White House aide said on Thursday, as the president and lawmakers rush to break a deadlock over the so-called fiscal cliff days before a year-end deadline.

The president will meet with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage said.

Obama returned to Washington on Thursday after a truncated Hawaii vacation in an effort to restart stalled efforts aimed at averting tax increases and sharp spending cuts that economists say would push the economy into recession. The Senate also reconvened Thursday and the House of Representatives is due to go back into session on Sunday.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; editing by Stacey Joyce

