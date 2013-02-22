FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says across-the board cuts are not inevitable
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 22, 2013 / 7:12 PM / in 5 years

Obama says across-the board cuts are not inevitable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama talks against automatic budget cuts scheduled to take effect next week, while in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday he does not believe it is inevitable that Congress will let deep automatic spending cuts go into effect March 1.

Obama and congressional Republicans are at loggerheads over government spending and taxes, and do not appear to be on track to prevent the cuts, known as sequestration, from going into effect as scheduled.

Obama said that if allowed to take place, the reductions would slow the U.S. economy, with a ripple effect on growth around the world. However, the spending cuts are not likely to cause a shock to the world’s financial system, he said during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Reporting By Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.