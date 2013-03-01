FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama points finger at Republicans for failure to avert spending cuts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 1, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 5 years ago

Obama points finger at Republicans for failure to avert spending cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, in this January 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama heaped blame on Republicans on Friday for the failure to break a deadlock in efforts to avert looming automatic spending cuts and warned that a “ripple effect” would start hurting the middle class and the overall U.S. economy.

In a news conference after talks with congressional leaders, Obama said he hoped that Republicans, after hearing complaints from their constituents about the impacts of the cuts, will come back to the bargaining table. He predicted this would take two weeks to two months.

The president rejected a reporter’s suggestion that he could force Republicans to remain at the White House until they reach an agreement.

“I‘m not a dictator, I‘m the president,” he said.

Obama, who met for about an hour with the top two Republicans and top two Democrats in Congress, said he would keep reaching out to a “caucus of common sense” among lawmakers on Capitol Hill and is looking for a compromise in coming days and weeks once the cuts start taking effect later on Friday.

Obama wants Republicans to agree to eliminate tax loopholes enjoyed largely by the wealthy in order to help reduce the U.S. budget deficit. Republicans have ruled out raising taxes and want spending cuts instead.

Obama pointed to polls that suggest more Americans agree with him than with his opponents.

“We just need Republicans in Congress to catch up with their own party and the country on this,” he said.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.