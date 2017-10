White House press secretary Jay Carney speaks to reporters about the so-called "sequester" at the White House in Washington February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is likely to issue his budget proposal the week of April 8, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

The president usually releases a budget proposal outlining how he would pay for his policy priorities in early February. The release of the budget has been held back this year by negotiations with Congress over tax rates and spending cuts, the White House has said.