WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama warned on Tuesday that a U.S. debt default could wreak havoc and he would talk to congressional Republicans about any topic but urged them to raise the debt limit without conditions.

Obama said he told House Speaker John Boehner in a phone call that he would not hold talks under the threat of a debt default or of keeping the government shut.