Obama signs temporary funding bill to avert shutdown: White House
December 17, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

Obama signs temporary funding bill to avert shutdown: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday signed emergency legislation to fund the government beyond midnight when existing money expires, the White House said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Senate and the House of Representatives each passed the bill, which extends the temporary appropriations through Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The measure gives Congress more time to finish a $1.15 trillion bill to pay for federal programs through September 2016.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

