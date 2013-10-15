FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says he believes fiscal impasse will be resolved
October 15, 2013 / 9:23 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says he believes fiscal impasse will be resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with U.S. House of Representative leadership in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama sought to inject a reassuring tone into the frantic efforts to avoid a U.S. debt default this week, saying his expectation is that the fiscal impasse will be resolved.

Obama, in an interview with New York’s WABC television, said movement toward a bipartisan deal in the Senate leads him to believe progress is being made.

“My expectation is it does get solved but we don’t have a lot of time,” he said.

He added he had been cautioning lawmakers, “Let’s not do a lot of posturing, let’s not try to save face, let’s not worry about politics.”

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

