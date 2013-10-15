Obama says he believes fiscal impasse will be resolved

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with U.S. House of Representative leadership in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama sought to inject a reassuring tone into the frantic efforts to avoid a U.S. debt default this week, saying his expectation is that the fiscal impasse will be resolved.

Obama, in an interview with New York’s WABC television, said movement toward a bipartisan deal in the Senate leads him to believe progress is being made.

“My expectation is it does get solved but we don’t have a lot of time,” he said.

He added he had been cautioning lawmakers, “Let’s not do a lot of posturing, let’s not try to save face, let’s not worry about politics.”