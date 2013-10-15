FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet with U.S. House Democratic leaders at 3:15 p.m. ET
October 15, 2013 / 3:29 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to meet with U.S. House Democratic leaders at 3:15 p.m. ET

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet in the Oval Office at 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT) on Tuesday with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, and other House Democratic leaders, the White House said in a statement.

The meeting comes as Congress struggles to reach a deal to lift the debt ceiling by a Thursday deadline.

The White House rejected a new House Republican proposal on Tuesday morning and has said it prefers a proposal from Democrats and Republicans in Senate.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; editing by Christopher Wilson

