Obama not making new fiscal cliff offer to Congress: source
December 28, 2012 / 8:53 PM / in 5 years

Obama not making new fiscal cliff offer to Congress: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was not planning to make a new offer to avert the tax hikes and spending cuts that loom on January 1 at a White House meeting with congressional leaders on Friday, a source familiar with the meeting said.

At the meeting, Obama was set to ask lawmakers to hold a vote on a plan that would allow taxes to rise on those who earn $250,000 and up, and that would extend unemployment insurance benefits, according to the source. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton)

