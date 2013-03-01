FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preventing government shutdown is "right thing to do:" Obama
#Business News
March 1, 2013 / 5:12 PM / in 5 years

Preventing government shutdown is "right thing to do:" Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Business Council in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama pressed the Congress on Friday to avoid a government shutdown when federal spending authority runs out on March 27, saying it is the “right thing to do.”

With automatic spending cuts set to kick in later on Friday, Obama said lawmakers must also take action to extend an unrelated “continuing resolution” to fund most government operations beyond the current expiration date. “I think that’s preventable,” he told reporters of the threat of the threat of a government shutdown.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Roberta Rampton

