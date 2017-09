U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (2nd L) departs for a meeting at the White House with President Barack Obama, from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and congressional leaders began a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, a White House official said, as they tried to find a way to end a government shutdown.

In the meeting were House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Washington Republican, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the top Democrat, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.